Health partnership accepting grant applications

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership will accept applications for grants of up to $2,750 for projects that increase walking or biking in daily routines and increase awareness of nutritious options in community restaurants, markets and gardens.

Applications for the grants can be found at winonacountypartnership.com/downloads/.

There is a 10% minimum match required for all mini-grants, which can be in-kind. Funds are received on a reimbursement basis and must be used to implement projects by Sept. 30.

Through a comprehensive approach to local opportunities and challenges, SHIP strives to make healthy options more accessible for everyone who lives, works, learns and plays in Winona County.

To learn more about SHIP, visit http://winonacountypartnership.com/.

