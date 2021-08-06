Head-on collision on Stockton Hill results in life-threatening injuries

Two Winonans and an Oronoco, Minn., resident experienced life-threatening injuries during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive on Stockton Hill in Hillsdale Township Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Impala, occupied by driver Laura Renee Brown, 55, and passenger Christ George Brown, 58, both of Winona, was traveling westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive when it collided head-on with a 1994 Ford Pickup traveling eastbound.

The pickup was driven by Eric Arthur Wittlief, 18, of Oronoco, Minn. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

All individuals involved were brought to Winona Health via Winona Ambulance before being transferred to other hospitals.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by two Mayo One helicopters to Mayo Clinic Hospital's St. Mary's campus in Rochester.

Christ Brown was transported to Gundersen in La Crosse via Gundersen AIR, formerly known at Gundersen Medlink AIR.

Highway 14 in the area of Stockton Hill, where Seminary Drive is located, was closed due to the crash until approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Winona Police Department's Facebook page.