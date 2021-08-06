 Skip to main content
Head-on collision on Stockton Hill results in life-threatening injuries
Two Winonans and an Oronoco, Minn., resident experienced life-threatening injuries during a head-on collision at Highway 14 and Seminary Drive on Stockton Hill in Hillsdale Township Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:45 p.m., according to Minnesota State Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Impala, occupied by driver Laura Renee Brown, 55, and passenger Christ George Brown, 58, both of Winona, was traveling westbound on Highway 14 at Seminary Drive when it collided head-on with a 1994 Ford Pickup traveling eastbound.

The pickup was driven by Eric Arthur Wittlief, 18, of Oronoco, Minn. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

All individuals involved were brought to Winona Health via Winona Ambulance before being transferred to other hospitals.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by two Mayo One helicopters to Mayo Clinic Hospital's St. Mary's campus in Rochester.

Christ Brown was transported to Gundersen in La Crosse via Gundersen AIR, formerly known at Gundersen Medlink AIR.

Highway 14 in the area of Stockton Hill, where Seminary Drive is located, was closed due to the crash until approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, according to the Winona Police Department's Facebook page.

Laura Brown was the only individual involved who was wearing a seatbelt, according to the State Patrol's crash report.

Airbags deployed in the Impala, but not in the pick up, he report noted.

Alcohol was not involved in the crash.

The road conditions were noted as having been wet at the time of the crash.

Winona Police Department, Winona County Sheriff's Office, Winona Fire Department, Lewiston Fire Department, Goodview Police Department, Winona Emergency Management also assisted with responding to the crash.

