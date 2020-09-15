Head-on collision in Buffalo sends woman to hospital

A multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo Monday resulted in a woman being taken to Winona Health with moderate injuries, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.
Deputies said the accident occurred at 1:43 p.m. on County Trunk Highway M near South 34/54 after a vehicle driven by Scott Larsen, 53, of Winona, rear-ended another into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.
The victim, Mary Jo Wicka, 61, of Fountain City, was struck by a semi tractor-trailer combo driven by Waylon Erdmann, 43, of Dakota, who attempted evasive maneuvers before striking her.
Wicka was transported via Winona Area Ambulance to Winona Health.
No charges were announced.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.