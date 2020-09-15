 Skip to main content
Head-on collision in Buffalo sends woman to hospital
A multi-vehicle crash in Buffalo Monday resulted in a woman being taken to Winona Health with moderate injuries, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday.

Deputies said the accident occurred at 1:43 p.m. on County Trunk Highway M near South 34/54 after a vehicle driven by Scott Larsen, 53, of Winona, rear-ended another into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.

The victim, Mary Jo Wicka, 61, of Fountain City, was struck by a semi tractor-trailer combo driven by Waylon Erdmann, 43, of Dakota, who attempted evasive maneuvers before striking her.

Wicka was transported via Winona Area Ambulance to Winona Health.

No charges were announced.

