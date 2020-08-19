Hawkins Ash CPAs announces new tax supervisor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After 15 years in accounting, Steve Arnold has been promoted to tax supervisor at Hawkins Ash CPAs’ Winona office.

Arnold joined Hawkins Ash CPAs in 2017 and, in his new role, will prepare and review tax returns for businesses, individuals, trusts and exempt organizations, as well as financial statement review and compilation.

Arnold — who received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management from Radford University and a masters of Business Administration in accounting from the University of Phoenix — expressed enjoyment in helping people make wise tax decisions.

“What I enjoy most about working in my field is having the resources to help clients make smart tax moves,” Arnold said. “I am quite happy when I am able to keep them from paying unnecessary taxes.”

On top of his educational credentials, Arnold is a recent Certified Public Accountant, an Enrolled Agent and a Certified QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor.

A member of the Minnesota Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Arnold also is active in the local community as a member of the Winona Noon Lion’s Club.

