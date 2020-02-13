Harvest House will meet at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the basement of The Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka, 625 E. Fourth St., Winona, as well as on the third Wednesday of each month until June.
The meeting on Feb. 19 will feature a Valentine's Day party and bingo, and members are asked to bring a food item at each meeting to be donated to help area families in need.
The Harvest House is a service organization that acknowledges older adults' values and dignity, with an aim to cultivate and implement social awareness, service to others, new religious experiences and community involvement.
Membership is open to both men and women of all backgrounds and beliefs, and new members are welcome with annual dues of just $5.
Harvest House members and guests will also be going to the Old Log Theater on April 8, with an $80 cost covering bus fare, show ticket, lunch and gratuities. Call Julie Beth at 507-313-9337 to sign up, or Bonnie at 507-454-2717 to learn more about the group.
