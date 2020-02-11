Andrea Andresen, manager of the Semcac Rushford Food Shelf, welcomed the Happy Hart 4-H Club for a facility tour on Jan. 25.
The club learned about the effects of hunger on health and livelihood, the statistics of childhood hunger, and about the work the Rushford Food Shelf does to provide food to adults, seniors, children, veterans, the disabled, the unemployed, the homeless and people in emergency situations.
Andresen invited the club to shop within the same distribution guidelines as their clients in order to understand what would be available in such situations.
The Food Shelf is primarily supported by the community through donations of food, personal and household items, money, food drives and collections, as well as time donated by volunteers.
"We have people who can’t look us in the eye while doing the intake, but we have them laughing before they leave," Andresen said, adding that the Shelf is making a difference in the fight against hunger, and couldn't do so without community support.
The Happy Hart Club in return raised about $100 and arrived with eight grocery sacks plus donated items totaling 142.5 pounds.
The Semcac Rushford Food Shelf is located at 113 E. Jessie St., PO Box 549, Rushford, and is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
