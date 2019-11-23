The Handmade Neighborhood sale for 2019 will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona.
Two dozen artisans will be in attendance and free "swag bags" will be available for the first 75 shoppers. Sales of handmade pottery, knits, jewelry, woodwork, small-batch foods and clothing will be available for purchase.
A pop-up café with Mugby Junction will be set up in the upper lobby of the History Center.
More information is available at handmadeneighborhood.com.
