{{featured_button_text}}

The Handmade Neighborhood sale for 2019 will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona.

Two dozen artisans will be in attendance and free "swag bags" will be available for the first 75 shoppers. Sales of handmade pottery, knits, jewelry, woodwork, small-batch foods and clothing will be available for purchase. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

A pop-up café with Mugby Junction will be set up in the upper lobby of the History Center.

More information is available at handmadeneighborhood.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.