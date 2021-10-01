Hagedorn, others blast MLB's decision to move jobs to China

US Reps. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minnesota 1st District) and Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) introduced a resolution disapproving of MLB’s decision to close the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia that moves manufacturing jobs to communist China and calls on Major League Baseball (MLB) to buy American.

Hagedorn and Carter are joined by three members of the House of Representatives in lending support to the measure. Upon introduction, they released the following statements:

“Baseball is considered to be America’s national pastime, so it is completely outrageous that MLB has decided to shut down the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia and outsource American jobs to communist China – directly defying Major League Baseball’s position as an American sports league,” said Hagedorn.

“Miken has been one of the largest employers in Caledonia for decades, and this community will face major hardships and job losses due to this closure. We are urging MLB to reverse this decision, purchase products that are made in America, and work to keep these jobs at home. We must always ensure that American workers, families, and communities are treated fairly and come first.”

“As the organization responsible for America's pastime, Major League Baseball should be an unquestionable supporter of American jobs,” said Carter. “However, the league's decision to shutter the Miken Sports plant in Caledonia, Minnesota, and move those jobs to China is incredibly disheartening. America's pastime should be supported by American-made products and American jobs; it is time for Major League Baseball to live up to its role as an American institution and the duty that comes with it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0