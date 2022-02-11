Habitat welcomes Skappel family home

The staff and board of Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County signed the mortgage papers for House #52 with the Skappel family in January.

The Skappels are a hard-working family of six who had previously been living in overcrowded rental housing. Stressful in the best of times, it was extremely difficult during the pandemic and school closures.

Melissa Skappel says, “We are all enjoying our space in the home. We can't wait to enjoy our backyard.”

Habitat’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent, safe, affordable place to live. This mission is pursued through local home repairs and new home construction. So far, 52 families have been placed in Habitat homes in the Winona area.

Melissa adds, “Habitat has been a huge blessing to my family. To all the students and teachers, John and Dylan, and all volunteers - we want to let you know that you all made this happen for my family.”

Habitat homes are built by volunteers - retired individuals, corporate groups, faith communities, students, and club members. All work is overseen by construction professionals and held to the highest Minnesota energy-efficient standards.

Habitat Executive Director Amanda Hedlund says, “I’m so grateful to every person and every business who invests in local affordable housing. They have made the dream of homeownership a reality for the Skappel family. Their new home will provide safety, stability, and opportunity for generations.”

Habitat homeowners are chosen based on their need for housing, their ability to pay, and their willingness to partner with the organization. Homeowners are required to volunteer at least 325 hours of sweat equity, attend budgeting and home repair classes, and have the ability to make monthly mortgage payments.

All interested individuals and families are encouraged to apply when the next application window opens. Visit habitatwinona.org to stay up to date on news and events.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0