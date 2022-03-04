Habitat ReStore to host Earth Day Art Show

The Habitat ReStore is celebrating Earth Day this year with a Recycled Art Show.

Local artists of all ages are invited to submit a piece of art made with a majority of recycled materials. These pieces will be on display in the ReStore during business hours from Wednesday, April 20 through Saturday, April 23.

Customers will be invited to vote for their favorite pieces, and the top winners will receive a ReStore gift card. All participants will receive a free T-shirt and will be named in the event promotion. Pieces will not be for sale during the event and will be returned to their creators after the show.

Artists must reserve their spot in the show by Friday, April 1.

Call the ReStore at (507) 474-6075, email manager@habitatwinona.org, or visit habitatwinona.org to learn more.

Since opening in Winona in 2003, the Habitat ReStore has kept over 4 million pounds of reusable goods out of the landfill. Every day is Earth Day at the ReStore.

