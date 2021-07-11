Habitat partners with Thrivent for "40 Days in Faith"

Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent are partnering to help the Skappel family build themselves a safe, decent place to call home.

The “40 Days in Faith” campaign will run July 19 through Aug. 27.

This partnership provides Thrivent clients, local churches and volunteers the opportunity to work together on Habitat House #52 at 169 North Baker St. in Winona.

The Winona Thrivent team is committed to Habitat’s vision of a world where every person has a decent place to live. Both organizations see the privilege of building and repairing homes for our neighbors as a demonstration of God’s love.

Habitat’s partnership with Thrivent has provided value to the Winona area. The first faith build partnership took place in 2006 in Minnesota City, followed by more builds in Winona in 2011 and 2014.

Local faith groups are a vital piece in Habitat’s mission of bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.

Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is a nonprofit organization that works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open to the public, the ReStore supports affiliate operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture.