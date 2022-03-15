Habitat for Humanity offers low-cost repairs to Winona homeowners

For many individuals living on a limited income, the cost of repairs can be a barrier to making necessary home updates. In Winona County, 11% of households ages 65–74 and 20% of households ages 75+ have annual incomes below $15,000.

Oftentimes, those who need the most help are faced with making impossible choices between food, medicine, and safety.

Through their new Aging in Place program, Habitat for Humanity can help low-income seniors live independently for even longer by safeguarding against falls—the leading cause of preventable injury and death for the nation’s seniors. Home updates and repairs can include widening doorways for wheelchairs or walkers, installing grab bars and walk-in bathtubs to prevent falls, replacing carpet with a safer flooring option, and more.

In 2020, Habitat worked with Lillian, a woman in her 80's, recently widowed and living in a home that needed major repairs. Volunteers and staff came to her aid, replacing rotten siding, repairing holes that leaked in cold air, and shoring up a front porch that was on the verge of collapse.

In 2021, Habitat built a wheelchair ramp for Kyle, a local man in his 30s whose health needs were changing. Kyle now has the ability to freely get in and out of his home without assistance, and he can once again easily welcome in visitors and friends.

As the ground begins to melt, now is the time to consider if you or a loved one could use a hand in making home a safer place to live. To learn more about applying for home repairs and updates, call Habitat for Humanity at (507) 457-0003 or visit habitatwinona.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0