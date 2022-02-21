Habitat for Humanity names partner family #53

Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County has announced partner family #53, the Webbs.

Jarreahea Webb and her teenage children will work with Habitat to build themselves a safe, affordable home in the east end of Winona. Construction is set to begin when the ground thaws later this year.

Eight years ago, Jarreahea wanted a change for her family. Her best friend invited her to come to Minnesota for a visit, so she packed up her two kids, three totes of clothes, and left Chicago. It wasn’t easy to leave their family behind, but she and her kids have made a better life for themselves here.

Since moving to Winona, Jarreahea has completed her Certified Nurses Assistant training. Her daughter Aaliyah graduated high school and is preparing for college, and her son Mari is now 16 years old.

“Even though we have no family support here, we’ve managed to stay focused and apply ourselves,” she said.

Jarreahea eventually got tired of increasing rent payments when her money could be going towards the purchase of a house. She wanted her family to be less crowded and to have the space to invite guests over. She dreamed of a place to call their own, both for financial freedom and for the health of her family.

“Sometimes we need a little help to climb the ladder, so I decided to apply for Habitat,” she said.

The Webb family loves the peace and quiet of Winona and has decided that this is the place they will build their foundation. Jarreahea will be the first homeowner in her immediate family, and she feels that all her hard work is finally paying off.

“Be patient even when it seems like everything is falling apart. Stay prayed up, and great things will come,” she said.

Habitat for Humanity partners with individuals and families from the application progress, through construction, to the moment the keys are handed over. By working together from start to finish, Habitat helps people prepare for the responsibilities of homeownership, including learning about finances, mortgages, home maintenance, and more.

About Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County

Founded in 1994, Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County is a nonprofit organization that works toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Open to the public, the ReStore supports affiliate operations by selling new and gently used building materials and furniture.

Habitat for Humanity is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating, and preserving homes. It was founded on the conviction that every man, woman, and child should have a simple, decent place to live in dignity and safety.

The office is located at 126 North Baker St., and the ReStore is located at 900 West Third St., Winona. For more information, call (507) 457-0003 or visit us online at www.habitatwinona.org.

