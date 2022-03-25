Habitat for Humanity invites Build Teams

Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County invites community members interested in working on the next home construction project in Winona to consider forming a Build Team.

Build Teams are a great way for groups to give back to their community and support affordable housing in Winona. Teams consist of 8 to 10 individuals who may be coworkers, friends, club members, friends, family, or neighbors. Some Build Teams are co-sponsored by their employers or faith groups.

Teams set fundraising goals and work together to raise money. Whether it’s a bake sale, a car wash, or a casual Friday at the office, Habitat staff are eager to help promote and support team events.

Once the fundraising goal is reached, each team gets their own day on the home construction site. Habitat’s skilled staff works hand in hand with volunteers—no previous experience is needed.

Teams learn new skills, grow stronger relationships with each other, and make a tangible difference in the lives of local families in need of safety and stability.

Every day, thousands of volunteers gather at Habitat construction sites all over the globe to join in building a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

To learn more, call Jessi Darst, Community Engagement Coordinator at (507) 703-0015 or email engage@habitatwinona.org.

