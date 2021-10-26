Habitat for Humanity begins search for first Trempealeau County family

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area has announced the search for a homeowner for its home to be built in Trempealeau County.
Partnering with the City of Arcadia, Habitat for Humanity was able to purchase a vacant lot on Wilson Avenue. Plans for the home are under development and construction will begin in Spring 2022.
Executive Director, Kahya Fox said, "It’s amazing to begin connecting with a new community. Everyone in Arcadia and Trempealeau County have been supportive. We have a dedicated group of citizens who will be instrumental in constructing the first Habitat home in Trempealeau County.”
Habitat is accepting applications for its Homeowner Program through Friday, November 19. Habitat will also host Homeowner Informational sessions on Thursday, October 28 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, October 30 at 10 a.m. at the Ashley Conference Room at the Wanek Center in Arcadia.
For more information about the Homeowner Program, to download the application packet, or to sign up for the Informational sessions, visit www.habitatlacrosse.org.
After the future homeowner is selected, Habitat will start working with the community to organize volunteers and schedule events leading up to the official groundbreaking for the new home.
“We will be in Arcadia throughout the summer and into the fall,” says Construction Manager, Jeremy Reed. “We will need a lot of help from the community to build this home,”
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that partners with homeowners and the community to build simple, decent, and affordable housing. For more information, to become a volunteer, or to make a donation, visit its website or or call 608-785-2373.
