Gundersen Winona Campus welcomes new pediatrics doctor

After not finding the joy she was hoping for at a job in the Twin Cities, Rider knew it was time to look at other options.

A love for Winona had already been established by visiting the area in years prior, so when she learned about a job opening at Gundersen, she jumped on it hoping to join the team.

She originally didn’t know much about the health-care organization.

“But I've been so impressed with everything that I have found out — the quality, the commitment to really take care of people and (the) wonderful people to work with. So, it's been great,” Rider said.

She said she is figuring out the systems Gundersen uses, but she said her coworkers have been very helpful.

She looks forward to working to set up the clinic, as the only pediatric doctor that will be working at the campus.

She also hopes to bring her love of reading into her work, including by hopefully bringing the national Reach Out and Read Program to the Gundersen Winona Campus.

Already, patients are being scheduled for future appointments with Rider and a pediatric nurse practitioner. Once the second phase of the Gundersen Winona Campus opens, they will start meeting with these patients and others.

The Gundersen Winona Campus is located in the former Kmart building, located at 1122 West Hwy. 61 in Winona.

