Gundersen Winona Campus welcomes new pediatrics doctor

The Gundersen Winona Campus recently welcomed a new member to its team to help care for its younger patients.
Dr. Vivian Rider, a pediatrics doctor, has started making connections with the community as she helps in Urgent Care until she starts taking patients for appointments in May.
Rider, a Texas native, received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Pediatrics was an easy choice for her, as she enjoys working with children and writes children’s books.
She loves helping families be as healthy as they can be.
Rider, after completing her residency, did a fellowship in pediatric nephrology in the Twin Cities, where she was working with children facing kidney disease.
As a new mother at the time, she said, helping very ill children wasn’t the best option for her.
She later moved into general pediatrics, where she enjoys focusing on preventative care. She’s been working in this field for the past 30 years in the Twin Cities.
While she has faced some tragic cases, she finds comfort that most children are healthy. If not, she tries her best to be supportive of the family in any way she can while they face the challenging situation.
After not finding the joy she was hoping for at a job in the Twin Cities, Rider knew it was time to look at other options.
A love for Winona had already been established by visiting the area in years prior, so when she learned about a job opening at Gundersen, she jumped on it hoping to join the team.
She originally didn’t know much about the health-care organization.
“But I've been so impressed with everything that I have found out — the quality, the commitment to really take care of people and (the) wonderful people to work with. So, it's been great,” Rider said.
She said she is figuring out the systems Gundersen uses, but she said her coworkers have been very helpful.
She looks forward to working to set up the clinic, as the only pediatric doctor that will be working at the campus.
She also hopes to bring her love of reading into her work, including by hopefully bringing the national Reach Out and Read Program to the Gundersen Winona Campus.
Already, patients are being scheduled for future appointments with Rider and a pediatric nurse practitioner. Once the second phase of the Gundersen Winona Campus opens, they will start meeting with these patients and others.
The Gundersen Winona Campus is located in the former Kmart building, located at 1122 West Hwy. 61 in Winona.