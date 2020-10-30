Gundersen Winona Campus staff embrace Halloween spirit with pumpkin painting contest

Gundersen Winona Campus staff embraced the Halloween spirit Friday as they searched for a way to distract patients from the current COVID-19 pandemic and whatever brings them onto the campus.
Fourteen staff members took time in the past week to paint pumpkins that were on display Friday in the main entrance.
The pumpkins were then judged by patients and employees who could vote for their favorites.
Final products included creative designs such as donuts, lattes, gumball machines, and more.
Gundersen Regional Manager Lindsay Styx said that the staff wanted to give patients something to laugh about even for a few minutes when they may be stressed about other situations.
“We wanted to have a few activities here on campus to really pull patients together and then, also, something for the staff to look forward to,” Styx said.
Chuck Johnson, director of regional operations and business development for Gundersen, said, “I think what’s nice about this is we have so many different people working here on the medical campus, sometimes we get so involved in the work that we don’t have people chatting with one another. So this is another way for people to get introduced to one another or to get to know each other better when they’re judging the pumpkin, they’re talking about how cool the art is.”
Both said that the opportunity may be an annual one in the future, as they think the campus and community would continue to benefit from it for years to come.
