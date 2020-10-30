Gundersen Winona Campus staff embrace Halloween spirit with pumpkin painting contest

Gundersen Winona Campus staff embraced the Halloween spirit Friday as they searched for a way to distract patients from the current COVID-19 pandemic and whatever brings them onto the campus.

Fourteen staff members took time in the past week to paint pumpkins that were on display Friday in the main entrance.

The pumpkins were then judged by patients and employees who could vote for their favorites.

Final products included creative designs such as donuts, lattes, gumball machines, and more.

Gundersen Regional Manager Lindsay Styx said that the staff wanted to give patients something to laugh about even for a few minutes when they may be stressed about other situations.

“We wanted to have a few activities here on campus to really pull patients together and then, also, something for the staff to look forward to,” Styx said.