Gundersen Winona Campus' second phase ready to welcome patients

While other services already present in Winona will make the move to this campus, the local dental specialties clinic will continue to be located downtown in the 111 Riverfront Building.

The first phase of the building, opened in December, included urgent care, laboratory, imaging and infusion.

A lot of questions have been asked by community members so far, Styx shared, about the new campus.

“We’re here to listen, we want to meet the needs of the community. I think the team is excited. I think they’ve embraced us from six feet away,” Styx said. “It’s a little hard to see what the future looks like. But we’re here and we’re ready to go through whatever we need to with the community.”

Styx, a Winona resident and a longtime Gundersen employee, is happy to see a local campus, because she’s also felt a need for a one-stop shop that people no longer needed to travel long distances for.

“I think it’s one of our goals as an organization to be close to your front door and to offer the care that you need close to home,” Styx said.

Styx said that she finds the newly transformed campus to be a beautiful one that looks well at its location on Highway 61.