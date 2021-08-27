Gundersen nurse puts worries aside to get vaccinated against COVID-19

When Julie Hirsch was 24-years-old, she experienced a rare response to a vaccine that for many would stop them in their tracks from ever receiving another vaccine.
She avoided vaccines for herself for over two decades afterwards, even as she helped others around her get their needed vaccinations.
But, this year, Hirsch — now a nurse at Wabasha's Gundersen St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Clinic — decided it was time to put her worries aside to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an attempt to protect herself and hopefully slow the spread.
Hirsch still experiences to this day long-term effects of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that developed in her after receiving a common influenza vaccination in 1995.
Hirsch went from being an average woman in her mid-twenties to being paralyzed as her body's immune system began attacking its nervous system.
The first signs of issues due to the vaccination began when she started experiencing Bell's palsy, which caused part of her face to droop.
With treatment, she was able to recover from this issue, but within weeks her body started to not work as well as it used to. She began to not be able to use her hands properly and could barely walk, the first signs of Guillain-Barre syndrome.
She has been able to recover to the point where she only noticeably has a limp.
She does face some limitations in her daily life, she shared, like being unable to run or ice skate because she's prone to twisting her ankles.
When the COVID-19 vaccines were released, she started doing research about if she wanted to get vaccinated again as she first hand new the severity of the disease and the importance of being vaccinated against it.
"I was really involved in vaccinating our employees and our community," Hirsch shared.
After seeing multiple organizations support the use of the COVID-19 vaccine, even after experiencing Guillain-Barre syndrome and after talking to a local doctor, she knew that it was the right time for her to overcome her worries and get vaccinated.
Armed with this information, Hirsch decided, "I'm going to do this. I don't want to get sick. I want to be able to not be fearful of getting it all the time and be a participate in getting a handle on this pandemic."
Even after some cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome being caused by the vaccination were announced, she continued to be determined to get her shots — especially with the knowledge that it's very rare to get the disease twice.
"I still felt solid in my decision," she shared.
Hirsch said many of her family and friends were excited about her decision to get the vaccine, even though they were aware of her past vaccine experience.
Hirsch did share that she made her decision to get vaccinated before Gundersen introduced vaccine requirements for its employees. She said that this stance from the organization did not influence her decision to get vaccinated.
Now, Hirsch has received her full vaccine series and is living with fewer worries about possibly contracting COVID-19.
"I think a lot of people expected me to be scared and nervous, but I was actually quite happy," Hirsch said about finally being vaccinated, adding that she only had a little bit of nervousness in the days following as she waited to experience any reactions.
She shared that she only experienced minor reactions to the vaccine, including a little fatigue and a sore arm. She had been monitored closely to make sure there were no further symptoms.
"I'm practicing what I preach, finally," Hirsch said with laughter.