Gundersen nurse puts worries aside to get vaccinated against COVID-19

She has been able to recover to the point where she only noticeably has a limp.

She does face some limitations in her daily life, she shared, like being unable to run or ice skate because she's prone to twisting her ankles.

When the COVID-19 vaccines were released, she started doing research about if she wanted to get vaccinated again as she first hand new the severity of the disease and the importance of being vaccinated against it.

"I was really involved in vaccinating our employees and our community," Hirsch shared.

After seeing multiple organizations support the use of the COVID-19 vaccine, even after experiencing Guillain-Barre syndrome and after talking to a local doctor, she knew that it was the right time for her to overcome her worries and get vaccinated.

Armed with this information, Hirsch decided, "I'm going to do this. I don't want to get sick. I want to be able to not be fearful of getting it all the time and be a participate in getting a handle on this pandemic."

Even after some cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome being caused by the vaccination were announced, she continued to be determined to get her shots — especially with the knowledge that it's very rare to get the disease twice.