Gundersen nurse practitioner: Keep a close eye on mental health in youth

Hebl Garcia also mentioned the importance of making sure children are reading reliable information about the world around them, to prevent them from stressing about things that are not actually true.

She said it’s important to “make it okay to talk about (mental health), and no one should have to feel ashamed about needing help with their mental health.”

Hebl Garcia noted that parents should make sure to get their children help — or at least discuss with them their mental state — if they start to see some emotional issues, even if the child is still doing well in school and succeeding in life, as mental health problems can cause issues later in life.

As for when it’s time to bring a child in to get professional help, she said that signs to look out for include changes of behavior, changes in interests, spending more time alone, changes in grades and changes in friends.

She said that during the pandemic, on an availability stand point, children are being affected by less specialists available to them — like psychiatrists — but primary care doctors can still help also.

Hebl Garcia looks forward to watching her patients overcome issues like these and grow up to live happy, successful lives.

For more information about mental health resources at Gundersen, visit gundersenhealth.org.

