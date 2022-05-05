Gundersen immunologist: Menthol cigarette ban can help smokers quit, save lives

The FDA's proposal to ban menthol in cigarettes and cigars could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths over the next four decades, the agency says, by reducing the appeal of tobacco.

The product standards proposal, announced April 28, would prohibit menthol as a "characterizing flavor" in cigarettes, and ban all flavors other than tobacco in cigars. The minty aroma and flavor of menthol increases the appeal of smoking and makes it harder to quit, the FDA says, because of its ability to reduce the irritation and "harshness" experienced with smoking.

Menthol might make cigarettes more appealing, including among teens, and the combination of its flavor, sensory effects and addictiveness makes for a potentially fatal combination. Globally and stateside, smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, with some 480,000 tobacco related fatalities per year in the U.S.

“The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” Xavier Becerra, FDA health and human services secretary, said in a release. “Additionally, the proposed rules represent an important step to advance health equity by significantly reducing tobacco-related health disparities.”

The Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act in 2009 banned all cigarette flavors other than menthol and tobacco, and halting use of the former has long been in consideration. With the FDA looking to decrease the death rate of cancer — including tobacco related disease — by 50% in the next 25 years, taking away menthol will be crucial. Around 30% of U.S. cancer deaths are caused by smoking, and removal of the flavor will likely lower consumption and thus increase the success rate of quitting smoking.

A study published May 3 by JAMA Network looked at over 7,000 youth smokers, including those in England and Canada — where menthol cigarettes were banned in May 2020 and Oct. 2017, respectively — and the U.S. Taking away menthol in England dropped usage from 12.1% to 3% after the ban went into effect. In Canada, where rates were already low and a ban in place, the decrease during the same time period was 3.1% to 2.3%. In the U.S., usage actually increased slightly from 33.6% to 36.9%.

"That's impressive," Gundersen immunologist Dr. Todd Mahr says of the results. "It shows that if you take menthol out, they don't like to smoke. They don't like the taste."

Should menthol not be an option, Mahr adds, some youth will likely be deterred from taking up smoking in the first place.

Per the FDA, in 2019 there were 18.5 million users of menthol cigarettes, with youth and some racial groups, including Black and African American individuals, smoking products with the additive at disproportionate rates. The CDC reports nearly 85% of non-Hispanic Black persons use menthol cigarettes, compared to 30% of non-Hispanic white persons.

Some have argued removing menthol options unfairly targets the Black community, or could lead to an "underground market." However, the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council calls a ban "a major step forward in Saving Black Lives," and the NAACP says it has for years been pushing to ban menthol cigarettes, "applaud(ing) the FDA’s latest plan to do just that."

"It’s about time we prioritize the health and well-being of African Americans," the organization said.

Mahr notes that one high profile objector to the ban — the Rev. Al Sharpton — receives funding for his National Action Network from tobacco company R.J. Reynolds. Among the arguments of Americans For Tax Reform — which has received donations from Altria, owner of Philip Morris USA — is a potential loss of some $6.6 billion in excise taxes, according to a Tax Foundation report. However, the CDC estimates smoking related illness costs the country over $300 billion per year, including $5.6 billion due to exposure to secondhand smoke.

"Behind the scenes there are things going on and hopefully the FDA will be able to clear the smoke, so to speak, and see behind that," Mahr says of conflicts of interests for some ban opponents.

The FDA estimates a 15% drop in smoking over 40 years should menthol be eliminated, saving some 324,000 to 654,000 deaths, around a third of those among Black individuals.

Of note, if the proposal is enacted the FDA would enforce the ban of menthol for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and retailers who manufacture, distribute, or sell such products within the U.S. Individual consumers in possession of or using menthol cigarettes and cigars, obtained from a different country or through another method, would not be charged or face legal consequences.

The FDA is currently accepting and reviewing public comments about the proposed menthol ban, and listening sessions are scheduled to be held June 13 and 15. For more information, visit https://public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2022-09302.pdf.

Smokers looking to quit can visit smokefree.gov or call 1-800-QUIT-NOW to learn about cessation services available in their state.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

