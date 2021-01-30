Gundersen Health System leader Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen dies at age 96

Gundersen Health System expressed sympathies this weekend to the family of Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen, who died Jan. 27 at age 96, leaving behind a legacy of "innovation and integrity."
Sigurd, longtime physician and organization leader, was the grandson of the hospital's founder Dr. Adolf Gundersen, son of Dr. Sigurd B. Gundersen, Sr., brother of Dr. Adolf L. Gundersen, and father of Dr. Sigurd Gundersen III.
After graduating from Harvard Medical School, Sigurd completed his surgical residency at Massachusetts General. He joined the Gundersen Clinic in the 1950s, bringing, along with brother Adolf L., what were at the time novel operations, including aortic aneurysm surgery, vascular bypass and surgery of the pancreas, thyroid and parathyroid.
Sigurd went on to serve as president of the Gundersen Clinic from 1979 until his retirement in 1990.
Sigurd was passionate about his family, medical and surgical colleagues and involvement in the Wisconsin Surgical Travel Club, and enjoyed spending time on the river.
He is remembered as “a 'surgeon’s surgeon' who approached his life’s work with humility, integrity, a passion for educating the future generations, and superior surgical ability in a huge variety of areas that are now considered to be sub-specialty surgery," Gundersen Health System said in a statement.
"Our condolences go out to the Gundersen family for the passing of someone so vital to our organization's history."
Looking north from Grandad Bluff
Looking south from Grandad Bluff
Snow covered pumpkins on Losey Boulevard
Forest Hills Golf Course
The view west from Grandad Bluff
View from Grandads Bluff
From Grandad Bluff overlook
Bluffs
Queen Anne's lace
Maple leaves
Oak Grove Cemetery
Oak Grove Cemetery
An icy perch
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
December 29: Winter storm
Taking a winter walk
December 29: Winter storm
Homemade snow
Homemade snow
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.