Experts offer safety tips for cold weekend, potential Super Bowl gatherings

Shoveling

The Thursday snowfall was both plentiful and heavy, and for those who haven't yet shoveled their sidewalks Anderson recommends again bundling up and working on small sections at a time, going indoors incrementally to warm up and rest.

"Don't overexert yourself," Anderson says. "Use your legs to lift instead of your back."

If your clothing becomes wet, change to a dry outfit to prevent potential hypothermia.

Super Bowl gatherings

"In the ideal world it would be most advised people looking to celebrate the Super Bowl do so with their household members and consider meeting up with others via a social media platform or keeping up to date with a group text," says Meghan Buechel of infection control at Gundersen Health System. "With the technology we have these days there are so many options out there to meet virtually."