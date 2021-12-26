Gundersen employees give back to the community by giving gifts to Sauer Health Care residents

Gundersen Winona Campus staff recently took time to bring Sauer Health Care residents a bit more joy this holiday season.

Employees worked together to fulfill Christmas dreams for residents by choosing tags off of a Christmas tree inside the campus that included the gender and wish of a resident. The employees then purchased presents for the resident they chose.

There were two different color tags on the tree — marking if the individual has a family or not. For those who chose residents who did not have families, their recommended amount to spend on the present was a little bit higher.

Some items given included calendars, body wash, lotion, blankets, card games and more.

“We were just thinking of ways that we could really be involved this holiday season and give back to the Winona community,” said Lindsay Styx, regional manager at the Gundersen Winona Campus. “Upon exploring different ideas, you know, we thought of Sauer (Health Care), because, one, their our neighbors here in town and, two, we really wanted to make an impact on those who have had a tough year. So we thought who better than one of our neighbors that’s local here in the community.”

“It’s been really well received by staff and it was just really nice to get everyone engaged,” Styx added. “I think it made everyone happy and brought a smile to everyone’s face when they walked by the tree and just saw the gifts piling up.”

Styx shared that once all 42 tags were taken off the tree, staff reached out to Sauer to find more ways to support them, which resulted in additional giving such as donating items to Sauer’s recreation room.

About Sauer Health Care staff’s response to Gundersen employees wanting to give gifts to their residents, Styx shared, “They were grateful, thankful. I think happy in times like these that that we thought of them and that we recognize them and wanted to give back.”

Styx believes that Gundersen employees will continue to give back to the community like this in future years.

