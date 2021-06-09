 Skip to main content
Gundersen doctor stops by Goodview Elementary to read her books to children
Gundersen doctor stops by Goodview Elementary to read her books to children

Dr. Vivian Rider, a pediatrician at the Gundersen Winona Campus, stopped by Goodview Elementary School Wednesday morning to read books she has published to the early childhood students.

The visit wasn't just about the children, though, as she also answered questions related to early childhood from the parents who were present.

The families were able to take home copies of the two books she read to them -- one of which was "The Mouse Yawned".

Reading to children is a large focus of Rider, as in 2020, she noted her want to institute the Reach Out and Read Program at the local Gundersen campus.

Rider has been in the field of helping children through medicine for the past 30 years, and joined the Gundersen Winona team in March 2020.

She has been able to create a deep connection amongst the community, as she is the only pediatrics doctor that works only at the Gundersen Winona campus.

A Texas native, Rider received her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. She completed her pediatrics residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Before coming to Winona she spent time working in the Twin Cities.

