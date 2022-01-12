Gundersen adding additional ambulance sites, including Winona

New locations are being added to Gundersen Health System's ambulance services, along with a renaming for its regional sites.

Gundersen Tri-State Regional Ambulance will now be Gundersen Health System Ambulance, and in addition to current sites in West Union, Iowa, and Prairie du Chien, new locations have been added in Richland Center and Tomah. Another site is planned for Winona. The service will provide interfacility transport between hospitals for patients needing services including critical care.

"The name change to Gundersen Health System Ambulance connects the high-quality care and services we provide and our great patient outcomes more directly to Gundersen Health System, said clinical operations director Tom Tornstrom. "At the same time, adding the new patient transport locations will reduce wait times for patients at Gundersen Critical Access Hospitals and improve efficiency for staff."

The rebrand will include gradual integration of the new ambulance design, signage and print materials.

Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance, which provides 911 and interfacility ambulance service to the greater La Crosse area, will retain its name.

In combination, Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance and Gundersen Health System Ambulance will have nine locations staffed 24/7 by the end of the year. The Richland Center site will open later this month, with the Tomah location scheduled to debut late January or early February. These sites will have one critical care ambulance each used for patient transfers, and will not respond to 911 calls as that service is already available.

The Gundersen Health System Ambulance in Winona will open later in 2022 and will also be for patient transfers only.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

