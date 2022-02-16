Ground Round in Winona to close

The Ground Round in Winona is permanently closing its doors, effective Feb. 26.

The restaurant’s owners — Tim Beier and his family — announced the decision on Facebook Tuesday evening.

“After having the pleasure of serving you all for years, it is with sadness that we announce the closing of Ground Round Winona,” Beier wrote. “With the challenges of the pandemic, and most importantly, the recent challenges I’ve faced with my personal health, my family and I have decided it is in our best interest to close.”

The restaurant has served Winona since 2008, with it being the Beier’s Family Restaurant prior to that starting in 1982.

“We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to all of our wonderful guests and employees for supporting us over these last 14 years and beyond. ... We have had many loyal guests and employees that have truly become part of our family,” Beier shared.

Beier continued in the post, “This was not an easy decision to make, as I started this venture at the age of 5, doing dishes while standing on a milk crate at the Country Kitchen; followed by years of work with my parents at Beier’s before taking the reins. We are extremely humbled that so many embraced our restaurant and our family, and because of that, we were able to succeed for decades in this business.

“For a restaurant to not only survive but thrive in Winona for all these years is an accomplishment we are all proud of. We could not have done it without the support and loyalty of each and every one of you,” Beier said.

For the full post, visit the Ground Round’s Facebook page.

