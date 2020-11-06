Groome Transportation to resume shuttle service next Wednesday

The Rochester-based Groome Transportation will resume shuttle service between Winona, Rochester, La Crosse and the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport next Wednesday.

In a release issued this week, Groome said it is introducing new policies and procedures that are similar to the ones implemented by major airlines.

According to Groome, its vehicles will be fogged after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic spray and a high-grade, EPA-registered disinfectant which is effective against coronaviruses.

Other policies and procedures Groome will implement are making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to all drivers; social distancing in vehicles by blocking certain seats; requiring all drivers and passengers to wear face masks; facilitating air supply into vehicles and training all Groome employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.