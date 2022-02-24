Grocery Grab begins Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign

WNB Financial kicked-off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign Wednesday with its fourth annual Grocery Grab event, collecting 1,407 pounds of food and personal care items for the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf. The event took place at Midtown Foods.

Seven teams participated, with the defending champion Winona Daily News taking home the Golden Grocery Cart traveling trophy and setting a new event record with a total of $805.58.

Each team had 90 seconds to race through the store and collect groceries, with the winner being determined by the total dollar amount of groceries collected. The standings were as follows:

1. Winona Daily News, $805.58

2. Saint Mary’s University, $721.98

3. WNB Financial, $606.55

4. HBC, $559.75

5. Winona State University College of Business, $555.86

6. Winona Health, $486.25

7. Knight Barry Title, $263.99

$4,000 in food and personal care items were purchased at Midtown Foods.

Winona Volunteer Services Director Sandra Burke addressed the crowd to officially kick-off the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. Local sports radio and television personality Dean Beckman delivered live play-by-play as the teams raced through the store.

We’re honored to take part in this entertaining and important effort, as collectively $4,000 was raised to launch the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. We’re proud that Bryan and Devin were able to defend our title and claim the Golden Grocery Cart traveling trophy for the second straight year, one that we’ll display with pride. We’re also very appreciative to be surrounded by such a strong business community that contributes for the greater good in every opportunity they can,” said Paul Pehler, president of River Valley Media Group and director of local sales and marketing.

The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, accomplished by participating groups and individuals engaged in the fight against hunger in support of 300 partner food drives.

See the WNB Financial Facebook page for event photos

