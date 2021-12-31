Grief Support Group open to all begins Thursday, Jan. 6

Winona Health Hospice will host a free, six-week Grief Support Group beginning Thursday, Jan. 6. Anyone who is experiencing grief, no matter when their loss occurred or where they receive healthcare services, is welcome to attend.

Meetings will be Thursdays, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Jan. 6 through Feb. 10 in the parlor of the historic Watkins Manor House, Senior Living at Watkins, 175 East Wabasha Street in Winona. Masks will be required.

Grief is a natural response to a loss, and sometimes the pain of that loss feels overwhelming. Those who are grieving may experience a range of emotions like anger, disbelief, guilt and profound sadness.

Coping with grief is not something a person has to do alone. Many people find it helpful to listen and share their experience with others who are dealing with a loss. Those who attend will learn coping strategies and get tips and ideas for finding moments of joy. Attendees are encouraged to bring their questions and challenges and are welcome to share their thoughts as they are comfortable.

Those who have questions or would like to RSVP are invited to call Winona Health Hospice at 507-457-4468 or email mkromrey@winonahealth.org.

