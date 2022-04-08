Greseth receives WNB Financial Community PRIDE Award

WNB Financial has announced that Credit Officer Laura Greseth as the recipient of its 2022 first quarter Community PRIDE Award.

Community PRIDE Awards recognize WNB employees for exceptional volunteer service to programs, organizations, and initiatives that contribute to the strength and vitality of the communities served. This includes volunteering efforts made during and outside of work hours.

Greseth serves the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity Serving Winona County and is a member of the Homeowner Selection Committee. She also volunteers her time for Winona Area Public Schools, serving the Community Task Force as well as Treasurer of the Parent Teacher Association at Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School.

As a Community PRIDE Award recipient, Greseth received $100 to donate to the organization of her choice, which she chose to donate to the Foundation for Winona Area Public Schools. In addition, she received a certificate of recognition and a Bank logo shirt.

In 2021, 38 WNB Financial employees donated 1,556 hours of service to 73 organizations. WNB gifted over $414,000 to the community in the areas of education and youth programs, health and wellness, community service, economic development, and fine arts and culture

