{{featured_button_text}}

Mental Health counselor Greg Salzer joined the Winona Health Behavioral Health team and will provide psychiatric and counseling services to teens and adults.

Salzer, a licensed independent clinical social worker with a Masters of Social Work, worked previously as a crisis manager at Grand Lake Mental Health Center in Vinita, Oklahoma, and has cared for people as a mental health therapist since 2011. Salzer has also served as a disabilities rights activist.

For more information on the Psychiatric and Counseling Services, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-2606.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.