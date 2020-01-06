Mental Health counselor Greg Salzer joined the Winona Health Behavioral Health team and will provide psychiatric and counseling services to teens and adults.
Salzer, a licensed independent clinical social worker with a Masters of Social Work, worked previously as a crisis manager at Grand Lake Mental Health Center in Vinita, Oklahoma, and has cared for people as a mental health therapist since 2011. Salzer has also served as a disabilities rights activist.
For more information on the Psychiatric and Counseling Services, visit winonahealth.org or call 507-454-2606.
