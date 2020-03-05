Greg Sage receives Friend of Buffalo County 4-H Award

Youth Leader Austin George of the Hilltop Climbers 4-H presented the 2020 Friend of Buffalo County 4-H Award to Greg Sage on Feb. 20.

Sage earned the award for giving so many years to the trust board, an organization dedicated to growing fiscal resources to sustain current and future 4-H and youth development programming in Buffalo County.

Sage is financial adviser for the organization and has been with the trust since its inception. Sage’s knowledge of the market and dedication to investment has led to the growth of the trust by more than $20,000 in the last decade.

The Friend of 4-H Award is provided on behalf of the Buffalo County 4-H Leaders Association and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation through the support of their donors.

