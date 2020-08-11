Greg Olson, Craig Zeches come out on top in county board commissioner primary election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Greg Olson, incumbent county commissioner for Winona County District Four, will go up against F. Craig Zeches for the board position during the Nov. 3 general election, according to unofficial primary election results Tuesday night.

After all six precincts in the district reported their collected votes Tuesday, Olson was at 59.33% with 757 votes; Zeches was at 22.41% with 286 votes; and Jordan Potter was at 18.26% with 233 votes.

Election results will remain unofficial until at the earliest Thursday, because absentee ballots had to be mailed by Tuesday, but could be counted officially as late as Thursday in Minnesota.

Olson, 56, has been a member of the county board for the past 12 years.

His key immediate focuses, if re-elected, will include engaging with county residents.

In his personal life, he is a facilities foreman for Houston County.

Zeches, 72, is a Winona County native with his experience in politics including having been a Winona city council member previously.

Since his time on the council decades ago, Zeches has worked with multiple different businesses of various sizes, where he has learned important skills useful to the county board including budgeting.