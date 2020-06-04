Green Mill to become River City Grill; last day under current brand this Saturday

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar is in for a name change, as well as an update to its menu.
For 22 years, the River Hotel Company has partnered with the Green Mill Franchise out of the Twin Cities. Come next month, though, the restaurant and bar will be known as River City Grill.
After receiving feedback from guests, staff and management, officials decided it was time to part ways with the Green Mill brand.
“We needed change,” Rivers Hotel Company owner Mike Rivers and Green Mill general manager Alex Garrett said in a joint statement Wednesday, “a fresh, new restaurant concept for the city of Winona and our visitors.”
There doesn’t seem to be any animosity with the Green Mill franchise, though.
“They (the Green Mill franchise) have a great restaurant concept and will continue doing business with their many locations throughout the Midwest,” the statement reads. “We, however, have taken the opportunity to make some changes.”
The last day for Green Mill is Saturday, June 6, when the restaurant will be open for takeout. After that, a temporary closure will commence while kitchen staff work on revising the menu.
The restaurant is expected to open in July.
According to the statement by Rivers and Garrett, the menu will include familiar items and as well as “some exciting new options,” including farm-to-table entrees such as grass-fed beef, bison and other fresh foods sourced from local growers and farmers when available.
Rivers and Garrett added that they are working to honor all outstanding gift cards/gift certificates from Green Mill at River City Grill for the entire unexpired amount.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.