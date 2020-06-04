Green Mill to become River City Grill; last day under current brand this Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar is in for a name change, as well as an update to its menu.

For 22 years, the River Hotel Company has partnered with the Green Mill Franchise out of the Twin Cities. Come next month, though, the restaurant and bar will be known as River City Grill.

After receiving feedback from guests, staff and management, officials decided it was time to part ways with the Green Mill brand.

“We needed change,” Rivers Hotel Company owner Mike Rivers and Green Mill general manager Alex Garrett said in a joint statement Wednesday, “a fresh, new restaurant concept for the city of Winona and our visitors.”

There doesn’t seem to be any animosity with the Green Mill franchise, though.

“They (the Green Mill franchise) have a great restaurant concept and will continue doing business with their many locations throughout the Midwest,” the statement reads. “We, however, have taken the opportunity to make some changes.”

The last day for Green Mill is Saturday, June 6, when the restaurant will be open for takeout. After that, a temporary closure will commence while kitchen staff work on revising the menu.

The restaurant is expected to open in July.