Great Winona County History Hunt deadline nears

The Winona County Historical Society’s Great Winona County History Hunt deadline is August 20 for a chance at the $500 cash prize. Go on a scavenger hunt to find the missing history facts for historic locations across Winona County.

Maps are available for $10 each at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St. Find and fill in the missing facts on the map and turn in by August 20, 4 p.m. to be part of the $500 cash prize drawing. Plus, get $10 off any new membership to WCHS with a map purchase.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Each location will have a sign with the fact, and you can choose to explore more at each location if available. Be respectful of private property and view some sites from the road.

The History Hunt is proudly sponsored by Lewiston Auto. The Winona County History Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more at winonahistory.org or call 507.454.2723.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0