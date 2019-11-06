The Great River Shakespeare Festival is welcoming three new members to its board of directors.
Beth Forkner Moe has worked in the nonprofit sector for more than two decades, locally and regionally, most recently as interim executive director of the Winona Community Foundation.
Alan Leonhardt recently retired as chief financial officer at Peerless Chain, and currently serves as the president of the Winona Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Leonhardt will serve as board treasurer.
Kelley Olson is the philanthropy director for the Lutheran Campus Center, as well as the past board chair for the Winona Community Foundation. Kelley has previously worked with the Festival as the director of development.
Great River Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit, professional Equity Theatre company in Winona, dedicated to dynamic productions of Shakespeare’s plays, extensive education and community outreach programs, and comprehensive theatre training.
Season 17 plays will include "The Tempest," a gender-flipped "The Taming of the Shrew," "Great Expectations" and "Every Brilliant Thing." For more information, visit grsf.org.
