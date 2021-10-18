Great River Shakespeare Festival announces 2022 summer season

Great River Shakespeare Festival is now selling early-bird subscriptions to its 18th Summer Season running June 18 to July 31, 2022.

After moving outdoors in 2021, GRSF will return home to the WSU Performing Arts Center for its 2022 season.

Internationally renowned theater artist Lisa Wolpe joins the Festival to direct Shakespeare’s fierce and energetic comedy The Taming of the Shrew, gender-reversed and set in a music-filled saloon in the American West. Follow Kat and Petrucia as they face off at high noon and gamble on an explosive high-stakes marriage at gunpoint.

Festival favorite Corey Allen (TV’s Mindhunter, Madam Secretary) returns to direct The African Company Presents Richard III by Carlyle Brown, a true and uniquely American theatrical story. In 1821, 40 years before Lincoln ended slavery, the first Black theatrical group in the country, the African Company of New York, is presenting Richard III to which both Black and White audiences are flocking.

Meanwhile, uptown theatre impresario, Stephen Price, has hired a famous English actor to perform the very same play at Price's theatre. Fearing he'll be unable to deliver the promised crowds, Price sets about shutting down the competition.

Beth Gardiner (GRSF’s The Tempest, A Midsummer Night’s Dream & The Servant of Two Masters) brings her special brand of delightful humor and heart-filled storytelling to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night which promises to be a magical evening of mistaken identity, love, yearning and drunken foolery. When Viola is washed ashore after a shipwreck, she dons a disguise to serve a lovelorn Duke and delivers his messages to the Countess Olivia, who in turn falls head-over-heels for Viola.

Subscriptions are on sale now at grsf.org, with 3-Play Subscriptions available from $94 - $118 (with additional guest tickets at 20% off) and 2-Play Subscriptions from $71 - $89 (additional guest tickets 10% off). Plus, subscribers who purchase before Dec 31 will receive an extra free ticket to a show of their choice (exclusions apply).

Great River Shakespeare Festival is a nonprofit, professional Equity theatre company in Winona,dedicated to dynamic, clearly understood productions of Shakespeare’s plays alongside extensive education and community outreach programs, and comprehensive theatre training.

