The annual John S. Lucas Great River Reading Series is in full swing at Winona State University.
The series, a staple for the university since 1998, invites writers from all over to discuss and read from their work, as well as answer audience questions.
The next speaker in this year’s series is University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh associate professor Laura Jean Baker, who will be presenting her book “The Motherhood Affidavits,” a memoir on Baker’s journey in becoming a mother to five children and her husband’s journey in building his law practice.
WSU English professor Debra Cumberland said one of the most important objectives of the series is to bring in writers and give students an opportunity to learn more about the craft of writing.
“All of the students in the classes that the writers visit will have read (their) book so they can have a much deeper conversation about the craft, about the writing process and about the book,” Cumberland said. “Many of our students want to go on to work as writers in some capacity and, hopefully, be vital participants in our society’s literary culture.”
In regard to Baker’s upcoming presentation, Cumberland said audience members might find interest in Baker’s analysis of generalizations about motherhood.
“(Her story) is about overcoming the challenges of modern-day motherhood in a professional setting,” Cumberland said, “as well as the stereotypes, judgements and assumptions that people have about mothers and what motherhood means. I think that will be a really compelling aspect of her presentation.”
Baker offered a different potential lure for her audience, namely those in higher education.
You have free articles remaining.
“While a traditionally college-aged audience may not be able to relate to the experience of baby-lust or family-building yet, they usually relate to the true-crime storyline,” Baker said.
Baker’s husband, Ryan, a freelance public defender who has represented those accused of retail theft, animal cruelty and attempted homicide, has his story interwoven with Baker’s, and this results in an important goal she attempts to achieve with her memoir.
“One of my primary objectives was to illustrate how quickly and easily we judge criminal defendants when all of us are likely guilty of similar or analogous transgressions,” Baker said. “The criminal justice system is harder on people who are poor, indigent, black, brown or otherwise marginalized. In comparing ourselves to the clients Ryan represents, my goal was to show that what differentiates us — white, educated, middle-class people — from Ryan’s clients are social constructs more than moral ones.”
While Cumberland discussed the benefits students can receive from listening and speaking with a writer, Baker indicated both sides have something to gain.
“I was invited to present at the Great River Reading Series, and I was honored, of course,” Baker said. “Validation — or legitimization — is always reassuring and helps to keep me writing in the same way that positive feedback keeps students writing and revising.”
Ultimately, though, it comes down to how the audience benefits.
“When I attend an event like this, I’m much more interested in what my audience members and attendees have to say,” Baker said. “I want to offer something of value to them, so I will be seeking questions to guide my presentation. No question is off-limits for a memoirist.”
As part of the John S. Lucas Great River Reading Series, Baker can be seen at 7 p.m. Monday in WSU’s Stark Hall, room 103.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.