Graduation party raises $1,000 for WAPS Feed the Kids

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If a global pandemic couldn’t stop Emelia Schindeldecker from celebrating her graduation, a little rain never stood a chance.

Despite an all-day downpour on May 17, Schindeldecker’s fundraiser at her family’s car wash raised $1,000 for Feed the Kids, a fund that helps guarantee all students at Winona Area Public Schools continue to receive access to nutritious school meals.

Proceeds from car washes purchased at Gilmore Avenue Car Wash & Quick Lube went to the fund, and Schindeldecker asked for donations instead of the usual graduation gifts.

Schindeldecker, who recently graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in special education, will be working in Milwaukee Public Schools as a special-education teacher in middle school next fall. She has a heart for children and is an advocate for those who don’t usually have a voice.

The Feed the Kids Fund is a safety net for K-12 students who do not have sufficient funds in their account to cover the cost of school meals and who don’t qualify for meal benefits. The program was established to be a temporary solution until other arrangements can be made to assist the child and family on a permanent basis.