Graduation party raises $1,000 for WAPS Feed the Kids
Graduation party raises $1,000 for WAPS Feed the Kids

If a global pandemic couldn’t stop Emelia Schindeldecker from celebrating her graduation, a little rain never stood a chance.

Despite an all-day downpour on May 17, Schindeldecker’s fundraiser at her family’s car wash raised $1,000 for Feed the Kids, a fund that helps guarantee all students at Winona Area Public Schools continue to receive access to nutritious school meals.

Proceeds from car washes purchased at Gilmore Avenue Car Wash & Quick Lube went to the fund, and Schindeldecker asked for donations instead of the usual graduation gifts.

Schindeldecker, who recently graduated from Concordia University Wisconsin with a degree in special education, will be working in Milwaukee Public Schools as a special-education teacher in middle school next fall. She has a heart for children and is an advocate for those who don’t usually have a voice.

The Feed the Kids Fund is a safety net for K-12 students who do not have sufficient funds in their account to cover the cost of school meals and who don’t qualify for meal benefits. The program was established to be a temporary solution until other arrangements can be made to assist the child and family on a permanent basis.

Earlier this month, there was nearly $10,000 in unpaid lunch debt in WAPS. Thanks to the generous contributions of many in the community — as well as those with altruistic hearts like Schindeldecker — Feed the Kids has raised more than $15,000. Those funds will help eliminate lunch debt in WAPS for years to come.

To donate to Feed the Kids, visit GiveMN.org/FeedTheKids or send your donation to WAPS Feed the Kids, 903 Gilmore Ave., Winona, MN, 55987.

