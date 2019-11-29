The Advent Season will be celebrated at Grace Presbyterian Church, 222 E. Broadway, with special programs, music and worship. All Sunday worship services start at 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 1 will be the first Sunday of Advent. Worship, including Holy Communion, will be held and the first candle of the Advent wreath will be lit as a part of the worship service.
The lighting of the candles will be a part of each worship service during Advent. After the service, a potluck lunch will be served followed by a time when families will make an Advent ornament to take home. Advent devotionals will be available for all ages.
Pastor Rachel Rosendahl will be preaching on the sermon theme for the Advent Season, “Voices of Advent Then and Now,” an Advent sermon series featuring Biblical characters of the past and the Christmas Characters we know and love.
On Dec. 15, the children’s Christmas program “Christmas Love” will be a part of the worship service. All children and young people of the church will participate. A sloppy joe lunch will be served after the service.
On Christmas Eve an appetizer potluck meal will be served at 5 p.m. during a time of fellowship. The celebration will continue with a candlelight service and communion at 6 p.m.
During the Season of Advent, a Mitten Tree is being decorated with gloves, mittens, scarves and hats to be given to children in a local elementary school who are in need of items to keep them warm this winter. Socks of all sizes are also being collected. Items will be delivered in early January.
Church members packed boxes for Operation Christmas Child, and those are on their way to children around the world. The church has been a part of this program for several years.
