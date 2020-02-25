You are the owner of this article.
Grace Place to host watercolor class
The Grace Place will hold a watercolor class for teens and adults from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at 66 E. Second St.; registration is required by Feb. 28.

The class, led by Faye Speltz Schoen, will explore basic techniques including masking and wet-on-wet paint application. Beginners are welcome.  The cost is $25 per person.

For more information, call 507-452-2283.

