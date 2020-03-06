Winona's REACH Initiative aims to bolster Minnesota economy

The broader Minnesota economy could learn a thing or two from Winona’s handling of employee training.

Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said compared to other states, Minnesota’s economy has been lagging other states for a number of years and not reaching its fullest potential, and that workforce recruitment is down across the country.

Minnesota, in particular, is ahead of the country in a shortage of workers, with the state being 150,000 workers short and will be 300,000 short by 2025, he said.

In a meeting Thursday with the editorial board of the Winona Daily News, Loon, accompanied by Winona Area Chamber of Commerce member Brad Peterson, identified the six key topics facing Minnesota businesses — economy, taxes, costs of doing business, innovation, infrastructure and workforce.

Workforce training appears to be Winona’s strong suit, according to Loon, and it could very well be the thing that puts the Minnesota economy on the rise.

Through business education networks such as the REACH Initiative by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, Winona is identifying future workers, preparing them with trainers who are in tune with the needs of the business community as well as getting businesses involved within the community.