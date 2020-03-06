Winona's REACH Initiative aims to bolster Minnesota economy

The broader Minnesota economy could learn a thing or two from Winona’s handling of employee training.
Doug Loon, president of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said compared to other states, Minnesota’s economy has been lagging other states for a number of years and not reaching its fullest potential, and that workforce recruitment is down across the country.
Minnesota, in particular, is ahead of the country in a shortage of workers, with the state being 150,000 workers short and will be 300,000 short by 2025, he said.
In a meeting Thursday with the editorial board of the Winona Daily News, Loon, accompanied by Winona Area Chamber of Commerce member Brad Peterson, identified the six key topics facing Minnesota businesses — economy, taxes, costs of doing business, innovation, infrastructure and workforce.
Workforce training appears to be Winona’s strong suit, according to Loon, and it could very well be the thing that puts the Minnesota economy on the rise.
Through business education networks such as the REACH Initiative by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, Winona is identifying future workers, preparing them with trainers who are in tune with the needs of the business community as well as getting businesses involved within the community.
“It’s a triangle of equal conversations between these parts to make sure that we’re creating awareness for kids that there are good jobs in their town and there’s a training program for them,” Loon said.
REACH is a collaboration between the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, local Winona high schools, Minnesota State College Southeast, Winona State University and Saint Mary’s University, and is described as a way to provide students training and experiences that focus on skills they will need in a business setting.
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce describes REACH’s goal as to get students excited about careers in areas of high need for local businesses.
Loon added that local businesses have even contributed to the program in the hopes of attracting future workers, and that participation in REACH can begin early due to its association with public schools, where educators are attempting to meet the needs of the future workforce in their students.
Programs like REACH have proven to be such a success that they are beginning to be replicated across the state, Loon said.
“We’re in 17 communities, including Winona,” Loon said. “And they’re all built around a model of private business, private interests driving an agenda. It’s not a bunch government institutions sitting around and thinking about the challenge and not getting much done.”
On top of creating awareness for kids of the different job opportunities in their towns, REACH is a logical avenue to pursue for those who hoping to enter the workforce as fast as possible following graduation from school, and very possibly the thing Minnesota needs to bolster its economy.