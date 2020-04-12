Winona Port Authority establishes Emergency Loan Fund for local businesses affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Port Authority of Winona has approved the establishment of an emergency loan fund that will provide assistance to small local businesses directly affected by COVID-19.

The fund is made possible through a joint contribution from Merchants Bank, WNB Financial and through the city’s local revolving loan fund, and can only be used by businesses for offsetting payroll expenses or operating capital.

Together, the fund will contain $150,000 and businesses will be eligible to apply for upwards of $6,000.

According to the port, if every loan request asked for the maximum amount, 25 loans could be issued in full.

The port added that businesses are not required to apply for the maximum amount.

Other amounts discussed before settling on the $6,000 cap were $8,000 — which would have only allowed for 19 full loans — and $5,000, which would have allowed for 30 full loans.

According to a draft of the request sent to the port, eligible businesses must be in the city of Winona, directly affected by Gov. Tim Walz’s order for the temporary closure of bars, restaurants and other places of public accommodation and have employees with locations in the city.