Winona mayoral recount scheduled for Aug. 27; open to public
Winona mayoral recount scheduled for Aug. 27; open to public

The recount for the Winona mayoral race has been announced for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the East End Recreation Center.

While candidate Jovy Rockey beat her fellow contenders by a wide margin, the space between contenders Scott Sherman and Michelle Alexander was less than .5%, which gave Alexander the opportunity to request a recount.

In a notice sent to the candidates, City Clerk Monica Hennessy Mohan notified the contenders that the 16 precincts of Winona will be recounted and that it will be open to the public, as well as noting that candidates may be represented by counsel.

