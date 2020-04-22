Winona mayor Mark Peterson not pursuing third-term

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winona Mayor Mark Peterson announced Tuesday he will not be running for re-election this fall, leaving Winona City Councilmember Michelle Alexander as the only formally announced contender thus far.

Peterson assumed office in 2013, succeeding 16-year mayor Jerry Miller, and served as the executive director of the Winona County Historical Society from 1983 to 2019.

In a release issued by city hall, Peterson reflected on his tenure and all that he and the city council have achieved.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Winona as their mayor for the past seven-and-half years,” Peterson said. “The council has worked well together, and along with the city staff and the community, much has been accomplished. There is more to do, but that will always be the case. This is an amazing community and I will work hard through the end of my term in December.”

Filing for mayor and city council positions opens May 19 through June 2. Additional information regarding filing can be found at the city clerk’s office on the third floor of city hall or by calling 507-457-8200.

