Winona County board approves $10M jail bond presale plan as reserve funds begin to run out

With money running out in the Winona County board’s 2020 reserve funds for the jail, the board approved a $10 million jail bond presale resolution and program.

According to the resolution, the bond proceeds can help reimburse the county for the expenses already paid with the help of a reimbursement resolution.

The resolution explained, “Also, the cash flow needed for the project will continue to increase as more design and construction plans are developed. Funds will be needed soon to purchase the ‘Walz’ property from MnDOT. The County reserves will not be able to carry the jail project into 2021.”

By issuing bank qualified bonds with the help of Ehlers Public Financial Advisors, the county will be able to save more than $500,000 in future interest costs, too. This is partially possible due to the future bond not being one large bond, but smaller ones instead.

“The remaining portion of the project can be financed in 2021 when the total cost of the project is determined,” the resolution stated.

The approval was made with a 4 to 1 vote, with fifth district commissioner Marcia Ward voting against the resolution.