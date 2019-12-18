The Winona City Council unanimously approved the 2020 tax levy and budget Monday.
According to the resolution passed by the council, the city levy for 2020 will be $8,944,109, which includes a debt of $1,029,274, a $1,586 drop from 2019’s debt spending.
City manager Steve Sarvi said the overall tax base for 2020 will go up by 8%.
"Most cities don't grow that much," Sarvi said. "We've had a lot of projects going on ... Main Square Development, the Gundersen clinic. All of these really large projects that have been done, we're just starting to see those impact the tax base of the city."
The total levy for 2020 will be more than 2019, due to an increase in general, recreation and library spending.
Spending for Engineering Department and street reconstruction projects remain the same as 2019, as well as airport spending.
Port authority spending will be $474,800, which is a drop from 2019’s $586,000, due to the final payment on a general obligation bond.
This brings the net city and port levy amount for 2020 to $9,418,909, a 4% change from $9,182,403 in 2019.
All this combined with the approved city budget brings the total spending for 2020 to $41,584,102.
