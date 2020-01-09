In a notice of termination given on Dec. 31, Three Rivers Community Action Inc. has announced it will no longer provide transit for Winona, despite only completing one year of a five-year contract.
Three Rivers said it could not continue to operate Winona’s transit system unless the city agreed to a significant increase in payment.
During a meeting with the Winona City Council, Mayor Mark Peterson said Three Rivers’ last day of supplying transit for Winona will be April 30.
“The city expects that Three Rivers will fully comply with its contractual obligations and duties and continue to provide all of the contract services as required by the contract, up to and through the last day of service operations on April 30,” Peterson said, reading from a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
Peterson said the city is already working with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to ensure that a new vendor is in place come April 30.
“The city expects that Three Rivers will work with the city and the new transit contractor selected by the city in order to provide a seamless and practical transition for city bus riders,” Peterson said. “Our goal is to not have any interruption in service to the public.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.