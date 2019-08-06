The Winona City Council approved the next step in the plans related to the Friendship Center and Masonic Temple reuse study Monday night.
Council members approved the pre-council recommendation to “direct staff to provide funding options for the development of a community center at the East Recreation Center.”
The approval does not mean that the relocation will occur, but according to the council, it does continue the proposal down that path and allows for more information to be collected to help support a decision on the relocation.
Staff will provide the possible options during the 2020 budget process, allowing for the options to be analyzed before a final decision on the project is made.
